Kerala lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 558 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The State Lottery Department of Kerala will announce the result of Akshaya AK 558 lottery today, 20 July. Those who have purchased a ticket can check the draw results by visiting the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The lottery draw for AK 558 will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction. The live result of the Akshaya AK 558 lottery will be announced at 3 pm, while the detailed results of the same will be available for ticket holders on the website from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of the AK 558 lottery will receive an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second and third prize winners will take home a prize amount of Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively. The AK 558 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette for better convenience.

Simple steps to check the Akshaya AK 558 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Look for Akshaya AK 558 lottery results link existing on the homepage.

Step 3: Soon after clicking the link, the AK 558 lottery results will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Ticket holders are advised to match your numbers with the winning lottery results.

How to claim the prize?

After the declaration of Akshaya AK 558 lottery results, participants are requested to check the Kerala Government Gazette on the website and match the ticket numbers with the published result.

Winners will then have to submit their winning lottery tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. On visiting the office, a valid ID proof should also be submitted with the lottery ticket, so that a verification process can be completed.

This process should be completed within a span of 30 days from the date of Akshaya AK 558 results announcement. If not done, then the prize money cannot be claimed by the participant.

People winning more than Rs 5,000 will be required to verify themselves at the lottery office, whereas those winning less than Rs 5,000 in the draw can easily claim their prize money from any local lottery shop.

