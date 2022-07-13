Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 557 draw results to be released at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

Those who have won a prize should carry a valid ID Proof to the lottery office for the purpose of verification. This whole process should be completed within 30 days of the result announcement; otherwise, the winner will not be able to claim the prize amount

The Kerala Lottery department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK 557 draw today, 13 July at 3 pm. Those who have the lottery draw tickets can check the results on the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The lottery results for Akshaya AK 557 draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The live AK 557 result will be released from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it convenient for the lottery participants, the results of the Akshaya AK 557 draw will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette as well.

First prize winner of Akshaya AK 557 is entitled to a prize amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third-place winner will be winning an amount of Rs 1 lakh. The participants of the lottery draw should note that a state lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the prize money.

How to claim the Akshaya AK 557 prize money?

Step 1: Go to the Kerala Lottery Department’s lottery portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Go to the result link for Akshaya AK 557 lottery draw.

Step 3: The Akshaya AK 557 lottery results will then be displayed on the screen.

Here’s the process to claim the Akshaya AK 557 prize money:

Once the Akshaya AK 557 lottery results are officially announced, ticket holders can match their winning ticket numbers with the Akshaya AK 557 results published by the lottery department. Winners should carry along their lottery tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim their prize money.

Those who have won a prize should carry a valid ID Proof to the lottery office for the purpose of verification. This whole process should be completed within 30 days of the result announcement; otherwise, the winner will not be able to claim the prize amount.

Ticket holders who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should undergo a mandatory verification process. Those who win a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

