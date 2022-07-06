Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 556 draw results to be released at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

Winning ticket holders are required to carry a valid identification proof to the lottery office for the verification process. This must be done within 30 days of the announcement of the results; otherwise, the winner will not receive the prize amount

The Kerala Lottery department will announce the results of the Akshaya Lottery AK 556 draw today, 6 July at 3 pm. Lottery draw participants can check the lottery results on the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The lottery results for the Akshaya AK 556 draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The detailed AK 556 result will be released from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it convenient for the participants, the results of the lottery draw will be released in the Kerala Government Gazette as well.

First prize winner of Akshaya AK 556 is entitled to take home an amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will win Rs 5 lakh, and the third-place winner will receive Rs 1 lakh.

Those who take part in the lottery draw should note that a state lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applied to the amount won by the participants.

Steps to claim the Akshaya AK 556 prize money:

Step 1: Go to the Kerala Lottery Department’s lottery result portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Click on the link for Akshaya AK 556 results.

Step 3: The lottery results will then be displayed on your screen.

Here’s how to claim the Akshaya AK 556 prize money:

Once the lottery results get published, ticket holders can check their winning ticket number with the Akshaya AK 556 results published by the lottery department. Winners should carry along their lottery tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim the prize money.

Winning ticket holders are also required to carry a valid identification proof to the lottery office for the process of verification. This whole process needs to be finished within 30 days of the lottery announcement; otherwise, the winner will not receive the prize amount.

Ticket holders who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to undergo a mandatory verification process. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 are eligible to claim their prize amount from any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

