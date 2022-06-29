Kerala lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 555 results to be declared at 3pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

People who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 will have to verify themselves at the lottery office whereas those who have won a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the AK 555 draw can easily claim their prize money from any local lottery outlet

The State Lottery Department of Kerala will today, 29 June announce the result of Akshaya AK 555 lottery. Those who have purchased a ticket can check the lottery draw results on the website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

To make it convenient for the lottery participants, the AK-555 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The live result of Akshaya AK 555 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while detailed results of the AK-555 lottery will be available on the official site from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of AK-555 lottery will be receiving an amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize winners will take home an amount of Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively. The fourth and fifth prize winner is entitled to get an amount of Rs 5000 and Rs 2000 while the sixth and seventh prize stands at Rs 1000 and Rs 500.

Along with this, there is an eighth prize of Rs 100 and certain lucky winners will also get a consolation prize of Rs 8000. The lottery draw for AK- 555 will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

Here’s how to check the Akshaya AK 555 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and go to the Akshaya AK 555 lottery results link present on the homepage.

Step 3: After clicking the link, the AK-555 lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with the winning results published online

Here are the steps to check the Akshaya AK 555 results:

After the announcement of the Akshaya AK 555 lottery results, lottery participants should check the Kerala Government Gazette or the official website of the State’s lottery department and match the ticket numbers with the published AK 555 results.

Winners will have to submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. Along with the lottery ticket, identification proof should also be submitted at the office so that the verification process can be completed. The process should be completed within a period of 30 days from the date of Akshaya AK 555 result announcement. If it is not done within a month, the Akshaya AK 555 prize money cannot be claimed.

People who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 will have to verify themselves at the lottery office whereas those who have won a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the AK 555 draw can easily claim their prize money from any local lottery outlet.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.