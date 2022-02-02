Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK-534 results to be announced at 3 pm; first prize Rs 70 lakh

People who win the AK 534 lottery need to check their winning ticket numbers against the lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette

The results for the Akshaya AK 534 will be declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 2 February. Interested individuals can check the Kerala Lottery-result at the official website of the lottery department- keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed Akshaya AK 534 results will be out at the official website from 4 pm. The results of the AK 534 lottery draw will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize of the AK 534 lottery draw is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winners of the Akshaya lottery will get Rs 1 lakh. Some lucky AK 534 draw winners will also get a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

According to Times of India, each ticket of the AK-534 lottery draw is priced at Rs 30. The draw will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction.

How to claim Akshaya AK 534 prize money:

People who win the AK 534 lottery need to check their winning ticket numbers against the Akshaya lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After checking their ticket numbers, winners need to go to the lottery department’s office in Thiruvananthapuram and surrender their winning ticket. The AK 534 winners also need to carry a valid identity proof in order to begin the verification process for the lottery prize amount.

If the verification is not done within 30 days from the date of AK 534 declaration, the winners will not be able to claim the prize amount.

The AK 534 winners who have won more than Rs 5,000 as the prize money need to go to a government bank or the lottery department, with a valid id proof, to claim the prize money. People who have won less than Rs 5,000 in the Akshaya AK 543 draw can claim the prize money from any lottery shop in the state, without undergoing any verification process.

Since its establishment in 1967, the Kerala state lottery department has conducted six bumper lotteries as well as seven weekly ones.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.