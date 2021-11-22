Kerala lottery 2021: Winwin W-643 lottery draw declared today; first prize Rs 75 lakh

The winner of the first prize of the Winwin W-643 lottery will receive a cash prize of Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize will receive Rs 5 lakh, and the third prize lucky winners will take home an amount of Rs 1 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the winners of the Winwin W-643 lottery today, 22 November. Those interested can check the live results of the lottery which was announced at 3:00 pm while the entire result will be declared from 4:00 pm onwards on the official website of the lottery department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

The winner of the first prize of the Winwin W-643 lottery will receive a cash prize of Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize will receive Rs 5 lakh, and the third prize lucky winners will take home an amount of Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, few winning ticket holders will also receive a consolation prize of Rs 8,000, respectively.

Winning lottery numbers:

1st prize (Rs 75 lakh): WU 338132

2nd prize (Rs 5 lakh): WO 770443

3rd prize (Rs 1 lakh): WN 221843 WO 240003 WP 446739 WR 275249 WS 748577 WV 573469

WT 673260 WU 315589 WW 528820 WX 311452 WY 122492

WZ 194805

According to news reports, the price of a single lottery ticket is just Rs 30. Moreover, the lottery draw will be conducted at the Kerala lottery department at Gorky Bhavan in the capital city.

Steps to check Winwin W-643 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: Search and click on the link for the WinWin W-643 result on the main page

Step 3: As a new page opens, it will display the Winwin W-643 lottery results on the screen.

Once the Winwin W-643 lottery results are declared, ticket holders are advised to check and verify their numbers with the Winwin W-643 published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After that, the winners of the lottery are requested to submit their tickets and also report at the Kerala lottery department office.

It is compulsory for all winners to carry a valid photo identity proof in order to claim their prize at the lottery office. Within 30 days, all the formalities including verification must be completed since the result declaration.

To be noted, lottery winners who win a sum of less than Rs 5,000 can collect their prize from any registered lottery shop in the state while for those who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 need to submit their tickets in the lottery office along with documents for all the verification formalities.