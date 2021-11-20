Kerala Lottery 2021: Results for Karunya KR-524 lottery to release at 3pm; first prize Rs 80 lakh

The second prize of the lottery is Rs 10 lakh and the third prize is a sum of Rs 1 lakh. Some lucky ticket holders will receive a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The results for the Karunya KR-524 lottery will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 20 November. Live results of the lottery will be announced at 3 pm and the entire result will be declared from 4 pm on the official website of the lottery department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

The first prize of Karunya KR-524 lottery is an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize of the lottery is Rs 10 lakh and the third prize is a sum of Rs 1 lakh. Some lucky ticket holders will receive a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

According to news reports, the price of a single lottery ticket is just Rs 30.

The lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, which is situated in Thiruvananthapuram. Along with the draw being conducted at Gorky Bhavan, results for Karunya KR-524 lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Once the result is declared, winning tickets holders are advised to check and verify their numbers with the results published in the gazette.

The winners of the lottery have to submit their lottery tickets and also report at the Kerala lottery department office. It is mandatory for winners to also carry a valid photo identity proof to the lottery office in order to claim their prize. All the formalities including verification must be completed within 30 days from result declaration failing which, the prize money of the lottery cannot be claimed.

Lottery winners who win a sum of less than Rs 5,000 can collect their prize from any shop in the state but those who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 have to submit their tickets in the lottery office along with undergoing all the verification formalities.

The Kerala government founded the state lottery department in 1967, with seven weekly lotteries being conducted by the department. The state also organizes bumper lotteries which are Summer Bumper, Christmas Bumper, Vishnu Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Thiruvonam Bumper and Pooja Bumper.