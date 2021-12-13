Kerala Lottery 2021: Win Win W-646 results out; check winning numbers here

The first prize winner of the Win Win W-646 draw takes home Rs 75 lakh, the second prize winner gets Rs 5 lakh and the third prize is Rs 1 lakh

The State Lottery Department in Kerala has released the results of Win Win W-646 lottery for today, 13 December. The Kerala lottery result was declared on the official website at keralalotteryresult.net at 3.00 pm. Meanwhile, a detailed result of the Win Win W-646 lottery will be out on the website from 4 pm onwards.

Simple steps to check Win Win W-646 result:

Step 1: Go to the Kerala Lottery's official website at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads, “Kerala Lottery Result 13.12.2021 Win Win W-646” lottery

Step 3: As a new page opens, it will display the 'Win Win W-646' lottery results on it.

The first prize winner of the Win Win W-646 draw takes home Rs 75 lakh, the second prize winner gets Rs 5 lakh and the third prize is Rs 1 lakh. The Kerala State Lottery Department is also gives consolation prizes of Rs 8,000 to a few winners. Meanwhile, the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Winning numbers:

1st prize(Rs 75 lakh): WJ 767197

2nd prize (Rs 5lakh) : WD 674798

3rd prize (Rs 1 lakh) : WF 107813 WG 248839 WH 839012 WA 206359 WB 733767 WC 430248 WD 538485 WE 161296 WJ 514590 WK 759656 WL 864272 WM 219654

How to claim the prize amount?

Post the announcement of the Win Win W-646 lottery draw, the participants need to verify their winning lottery numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Those who have won the W 646 draw need to visit the Kerala lottery department office.

While visiting the office, they must carry a valid identity proof along with them. The winners have to surrender the winning tickets within a span of 30 days from the declaration of the result.

Winners should note that those winning an amount of less than Rs 5,000 need no verification at all and can lay claim to the prize amount from any lottery shop in Kerala. Meanwhile, those winning a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000, need to surrender their winning tickets at the lottery department office or bank. To claim the amount, the winners also have to submit a valid identity proof for verification.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.