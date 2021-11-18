Kerala lottery Result 2021: Result of Karunya Plus KN-395 lottery out at 3 pm; first prize at Rs 80 lakh

For the first prize, the winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while for the second prize, the money is worth Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, the winners of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh

The state lottery department in Kerala will be announcing the lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-395 today, 18 November at 3:00 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Thiruvananthapuram's Bakery Junction.

However, the draw will be held under the supervision of two experienced independent judges who will overview it. Those interested can check the official website at www.keralalotteryresult.net once the announcement is made.

For the first prize, the winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while for the second prize, the money is worth Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, the winners of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh.

How to claim the cash prize?

Lucky winners of the Karunya Plus KN-395 draw are requested to confirm the number of their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results that are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

After finding their ticket number in the Kerala gazette, the winners need to report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim the prize. They should also bring along an identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Winners should note that the verification process should be completed within 30 days of the announcement of the results.

Those winning an amount less than Rs 5,000 should claim their cash prize from any authorised lottery shop in the state. While those winning an amount above Rs 5,000 are requested to surrender their winning tickets before a bank or any government lottery office. Along with the ticket, the winner should also bring along with them their identification proofs for the claim.

History:

The Kerala lottery department was set up in 1967 and was the first official lottery department in India during that time. For the uninitiated, the first ticket was sold on 1 November, 1967 of Kerala lottery for Re 1 and that carried prize money of Rs 50,000 for first place.

Currently, the Kerala lottery department holds six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries every year.