Kerala Lottery 2021: Nirmal NR-254 results declared; check winning numbers here

The lottery results of Nirmal NR-254 draw have been declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 10 December. The lottery results were announced at 3 pm on the official website at www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Additionally, the results of Nirmal NR-254 lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Furthermore, the Nirmal NR-254 draw was held under the supervision of independent judges at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The winner of the first prize in the Nirmal NR-254 lottery will be awarded Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh. However, the winners of third prize will get Rs 1 lakh each. The lottery department is also offering a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for a few selected winners of the NR-254 lottery draw .

Steps to check Nirmal NR-254 lottery draw result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Participants need to search and click on Nirmal NR-254 lottery draw link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As the link opens, it will display the Nirmal NR-254 lottery draw results on the screen.

Winning numbers:

1st prize (Rs 70 lakh): ND 453869

2nd prize (rs 10 lakh): NJ 760788

3rd prize (Rs 1 lakh): NA 665485 NC 878422 NG 468109 NH 289142 NJ 895720 NB 518215 ND 590016 NE 908695 NF 317147 NK 615079 NL 126225 NM 886551

Those who have bought winning ticket for the Nirmal NR-254 lottery, need to verify their lottery numbers with the results that have been published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After checking the numbers, the Nirmal NR-254 winners are requested to visit the office of the Kerala lottery department and surrender their NR-254 winning tickets. During their visit, they must carry a valid identity proof along with them.

Participants should remember that the process must be finished within 30 days from the declaration of the draw.

Those who have won an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the Nirmal NR-254 lottery draw, do not need to undergo a verification process. They can easily claim the prize amount from any lottery shop in Kerala. Those who have won a prize amount greater than Rs 5,000 in the NR-254 lottery are advised to surrender their winning tickets at the state lottery department office or bank. To claim the amount, they also have to submit a valid identity proof.