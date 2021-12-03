Kerala Lottery 2021: Nirmal NR-253 lottery results declared; check winning numbers here

Following the announcement of the results, winners are requested to check the winning ticket numbers that will be published in the state Government Gazette

The State Lottery Department in Kerala has declared the results of the Nirmal NR-253 lottery today, 3 December. Those interested can check the winning numbers of the lottery by visiting the official website at http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

For the first prize, one lucky winner of Nirmal NR-253 will take home Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, the third prize winner of the NR-253 lottery will get Rs 1 lakh. Furthermore, the lottery also has a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to only certain ticket holders, as per Money Control.

Meanwhile, the Nirmal NR-253 lottery also has fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize in the draw. For these positions, the cash prize is Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check Nirmal NR-253 lottery result:

Step 1: Go to the Kerala Lottery's official website at http://www.keralalotteries.com/

Step 2: Search for 'Kerala Lottery Result 3.12.2021 Nirmal NR-253' lottery and click on the link

Step 3: As a new page opens, it will display 'Nirmal NR-253' lottery results on the screen.

Prize winning numbers:

1st prize (Rs 70 lakh) : NP 229550

2nd prize (Rs 10 lakh): NP 503872

3rd prize (Rs 1 lakh): NN 579189 NO 350895 NX 735074 NY 667935 NZ 128166 NP 224990 NR 663444 NS 671614 NT 794689 NU 222607 NV 509990 NW 720675

For the unversed, the Nirmal NR-253 lottery was held at Gorky Bhavan in the capital city Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of professional judges. Following the announcement of the results, winners are requested to check the winning ticket numbers that will be published in the state Government Gazette.

After confirming the ticket numbers, those who have won a prize need to visit the office of the lottery department and surrender their winning tickets there in order to claim the prize. Furthermore, the winners also need to show a valid identity proof of themselves in order to claim their prize money.

Participants should note that the entire process of document verification should be done within 30 days post the result declaration. Those who have won more than Rs 5,000 can claim and collect the amount from any lottery shop in Kerala.

While those winning an amount more than Rs 5,000 are advised to surrender their winning tickets before the bank or lottery office. Along with the ticket, they will have to show a valid identity proof to claim the prize.