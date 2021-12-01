Kerala Lottery 2021: Akshaya AK-526 result declared; check winning numbers here

People who have won prize money amounting to less than Rs 5,000 can collect the amount from any lottery shop in the state, while those who win an amount over Rs 5,000 need to surrender their tickets before the bank or lottery office, along with a valid identity proof, to claim their prize

The results of the Akshaya AK-526 lottery draw have been declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 1 December. Applicants can check the winning numbers at the official website at http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

The first prize of the Akshaya AK-526 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize winners will take home an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh. The lottery will also award a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to certain tickets. The Akshaya AK-526 lottery will also include fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth position prizes as per News18.

The fourth prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 5,000 while the fifth and sixth prize winners will get Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The seventh and eighth prize winners will get an amount of Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Prize winning tickets:

1st prize (Rs 70 lakh) - AT 820195

2nd prize (Rs 5 lakh) – AN 153106

3rd prize (Rs 1 lakh) - AR 683882 AS 460307 AT 518990 AU 481659 AV 473091 AN 468255 AW 229919 AO 841198 AP 536746 AX 158306 AY 621857 AZ 441479

The Akshaya AK-526 draw was held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. As per media reports, winners need to check the winning ticket numbers against the results of the AK-526 that will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After confirming their ticket numbers, winners need to visit the office of the lottery department and surrender their winning tickets. The winners also need to carry a valid identity proof in order to claim their prize money. The entire process of document verification must be done within 30 days from the result declaration date of the Akshaya AK-526 lottery, else the money will not be awarded to the prize winners.

People who have won prize money amounting to less than Rs 5,000 can collect the amount from any lottery shop in the state, while those who win an amount over Rs 5,000 need to surrender their tickets before the bank or lottery office, along with a valid identity proof, to claim their prize.