Kerala lottery 2021: Karunya Plus KN-400 results to be out at 3pm today, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The results of the Karunya Plus KN-400 lottery will be announced today, 23 December at 3 pm by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The results can be checked at the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

The live results for the Karunya Plus KN-400 lottery will be out at 3 pm and the detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards. Results of the Karunya Plus KN-400 lottery will also be published by authorities in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The much-awaited lottery draw will be carried out at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, by the Kerala State Lottery Department.

The first prize winner of the Karunya Plus KN-400 lottery will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second winner of the KN-400 draw will receive a prize amount of Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to certain lucky Karunya Plus KN-400 ticket holders.

Meanwhile, as per Times of India, the price of a single lottery ticket is Rs 30.

Ticket holders of the Karunya Plus KN-400 lottery have to check the result on the official website or in the Kerala Government Gazette, once it is declared. Winning ticket holders need to surrender their respective tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office in the capital city. Proof of identification also has to be submitted, along with the winning ticket, for the verification process.

The verification process by Karunya Plus KN-400 winners should be completed within 30 days of result declaration, failing which, prize money cannot be claimed.

Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money at any lottery shop in the State. Winners who have won more than Rs 5,000 need to go to the lottery office for the verification process.

The Kerala Lottery Department was established in 1967. As per MoneyControl, the price of the first lottery ticket was Rs 1 and the winning amount was Rs 50,000. The state lottery department now conducts six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries.