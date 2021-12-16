Kerala Lottery 2021: Karunya Plus KN-399 lottery result to be announced at 3 pm today; first prize Rs 80 lakh

The lottery draw will be carried out at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of experienced judges

The result of the Karunya Plus KN-399 lottery will be announced at 3:00 pm today, 16 December, by the State Lottery Department in Kerala. The lottery result can be checked at www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Moreover, the detailed results of Karunya Plus KN-399 can be viewed from 4:00 pm onwards at the official website.

The person who has the winning numbers for the first prize will get Rs 80 lakh. For second place winning numbers, the prize money is Rs 10 lakh. The State Lottery Department will give Rs 1 lakh to the third prize winner and few lucky winners will also get Rs 8,000 for consolation prize.

For the unversed, the lottery draw will be carried out at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of experienced judges.

Here are few steps to check Karunya Plus KN-399 result:

Step 1: Enter the name - keralalotteryresult.net - on a search bar

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads ‘Kerala Lottery Result 16.12.2021 Karunya Plus KN-399' lottery

Step 3: As a new page opens, it will display the result of 'Karunya Plus KN-399' lottery draw

Check how to claim the prize:

The Karunya Plus KN 399 lottery result will also be released by the officials in the Kerala Government Gazette. So, kindly match the numbers that have been published in the state Gazette.

After checking and verifying, winning ticket holders are requested to submit their ticket and a proof of identification to the Kerala Lottery Office in the capital city. The ticket has to be surrendered to the concerned department for verification to begin. The process of verification should be completed within 30 days after result declaration.

Those who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim it from any lottery shop in the state and those winning more than Rs 5,000 are advised to go to the lottery office for a verification process.

