Kerala Lottery 2021: Karunya Plus KN-397 lottery result to be out at 3 pm today; first prize Rs 80 lakh

All those who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala but those who win more than Rs 5,000 have to go to the lottery office for verification

Results of the Karunya Plus KN-397 lottery will be declared at 3 pm today, 2 December, by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Ticket holders can view the result on the official website of Kerala Lottery Department www.keralalotteryresult.net.

The Karunya Plus KN-397 detailed results can be viewed at the official website from 4 pm.

The first prize for Karunya Plus KN-397 lottery is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize of the lottery is an amount of Rs 10 lakh and the third prize is of Rs 1 lakh. The Karunya Plus KN-397 lottery also has a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The lottery draw for Karunya Plus KN 397 will be carried out at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Results of the Karunya Plus KN 397 lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Here is how to check the Kerala lottery result and claim the prize

Ticket holders have to thoroughly check the Karunya Plus KN-397 lottery result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once the result is checked and verified, winning ticket holders have to take their ticket and their proof of identification to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram. The ticket has to be surrendered to the lottery office for the verification process to start. The process of document verification should be completed within 30 days of result declaration. A failure to adhere to the mentioned time-limit which disqualify the winner from claiming the prize.

All those who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala but those who win more than Rs 5,000 have to go to the lottery office for a verification process.

Founded in the year 1967 by the Kerala Government, the Kerala state lottery department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Other bumper lotteries such as Vishnu Bumper, Pooja Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Thiruvonam Bumper and Christmas Bumper are also organised by it.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.