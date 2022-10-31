Chennai: Son of one of the two women allegedly sacrificed as part of a black magic practice in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district accused the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of “not taking the case seriously” and blamed his government of not helping his family. R Padma’s youngest son is waiting for the mortal remains of his mother.

Selvaraj, a native of Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri, has been sharing a rented accommodation with his aunt Palani Amma in Kochi after he arrived in Kerala on September 28 in search of his mother.

‘Kerala CM not taking the matter seriously’

Talking to media, Selvaraj said: “I have met Kerala chief minister twice. He is not taking the case seriously. Even after filing a complaint, the officials are not helping us. DNA test should be done and the dead body should be released soon.”

As per reports, the mortal remains of Padma (killed in September) and other victim Roselin , who was killed in June, are kept in the mortuary of the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. They will be handed over to their families after the completion of DNA tests. However, there is no clarity as to when the examinations will be finished.

“Mine and my elder brother’s blood samples were taken for the DNA test on October 13. Since then I have been enquiring to the police when will the tests be finished. Till now, I haven’t received any information regarding a date,” Selvaraj said.

The DNA test was being carried out to confirm the identity of Padma whose body was chopped into 56 pieces by the accused.

Killers of my mother will commit these types of crimes

Accusing the Karnataka of not helping him, Selvaraj said, “We came from Tamil Nadu and are suffering in Kerala. After the death of my mother, there was no help from government. I am sure that the killers of my mother will commit these types of crimes when they come out.”

‘No money to pay lawyers, perform last rites’

Selvaraj, who used to work in an IT company in Chennai, has lost his job due to long leave that he had to take after his mother went missing in September last week.

More than 10 family members of R Padma came to Kochi after reports of her murder came to fore. Except Selvaraj, others have returned. A report by Onmanorama stated him saying, “It’s my mother. How can I go back without her.”

He has written a letter to Kerala CM, saying that he has been struggling to survive without employment and money. He also has requested the government to release his mother’s body without further delay.

“I don’t have ability to pay for a lawyer for the case. It is not even possible to perform the last rites of my mother. Already lost over Rs 60,000 to stay in Kerala. I also lost my job due to pursuing the case,” Selvaraj said.

Padma, a daily wage earner, sold lottery. She went missing on September 26. Her sister filed a complaint with the Kadavanthara police the following day.

Padma was the sole breadwinner of her family. She murdered in the last week of September, while Roselin was killed in June. The accused Shafi (52) alias Rasheed of Perumbavur in Ernakulam and a therapist couple – Bhagaval Singh (68) and his wife Laila (59) of Elanthoor confessed about committing the murder. They were arrested on October 11.

The two women in the shocking human sacrifice case in Kerala had undergone gruesome tortures as the breasts of one of them had been chopped off and the body of the other was cut into 56 pieces by the accused. The Special Investigation Team, probing the matter, retrieved 40 grams of gold taken from the body of second victim Padma which was mortgaged with a pawn broker in Erankulam by main accused Shafi.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.