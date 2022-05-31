Kerala HC allows lesbian couple Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora to live together
Adhila alleged that her partner Fathima was allegedly abducted by her relatives last week. She also filed a police complaint earlier regarding this
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed lesbian couple Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora to live together on a habeas corpus plea filed by Adhila.
Adhila alleged that her partner Fathima was allegedly abducted by her relatives last week. She also filed a police complaint earlier regarding this.
Adhila (22) and Fathima (23) had met during their student days in Saudi Arabia and later they decided to live together according to the plea filed in the court. But the relatives objected to the relationship.
"On 19 May, I reached Kozhikode and met Fathima. For some days, we lived at a shelter home in Kozhikode, but the police intervened when relatives traced them at the place," Adhila said in the petition.
Adhila's relatives took the couple to Aluva from Kozhikode and after a few days, Fathima's relatives arrived in Aluva and took her by force to Kozhikode.
The couple lived in Kozhikode with the support of Vanaja Collective, a Kozhikode-based NGO.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Kerala Congress leader PC George sent to 14 days judicial custody for hate speech
Speaking at the 'Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam' in Thiruvananthapuram, PC George alleged that restaurants run by Muslims should be avoided because they use 'some kind of drops' that cause impotence
Kerala Lottery 2022: Win Win W 670 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh
Those who win will be required to carry a valid identification card and their passport-size photographs when they visit the lottery office to claim the prize money
Monsoon arrives in Kerala, three days ahead of schedule
According to the IMD, southwest monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, some parts of southern Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal on Sunday