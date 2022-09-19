Kerala: Governor scales up attack on state govt, shares video of 2019 Kannur University 'heckling'

Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan alleged that the protest and heckling he faced in Kannur University in 2019 was not spontaneous but was a planned conspiracy to attack him

Thiruvananthapuram: In an unprecedented move, amidst the ongoing row between the Kerala Governor and the LDF government, Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday shared with the media video clippings of him being allegedly heckled at a Kannur University event in 2019.

Khan, sharing videos of the incident on two widescreens set up at the Raj Bhavan auditorium, said a senior functionary who is now in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) can be seen in the visuals preventing the police from discharging their functions.

“In a state where people are arrested for wearing black shirts, these things happen. The police personnel tried to control the situation and stopped the people from reaching me”, the governor said.

“A senior functionary, who is in the Chief Minister’s Office, can be seen in the video preventing police from discharging their functions,” he added.

Earlier on 18 September, the governor had accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of directing the police to not act in the heckling case.

He also had, when questioned by the media as to what procedure is to be followed when there is an apprehension of threat to his security, said, “that you will know tomorrow”, while announcing that he’ll make public letters written by the CM assuring him that there would be no interference from his government in the functioning of the universities.

“Now instead of interference, they are trying to take control of the universities,” he had remarked.

With inputs from PTI

