Kerala: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan seeks removal of finance minister over remarks 'undermining unity of India'

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informing that he has “ceased to enjoy pleasure” in Finance Minister KN Balagopal, indicating his withdrawal from the state cabinet, an official source said here on Wednesday.

In his letter to the CM, the Governor alleged that Balagopal delivered a speech at a university campus on 18 October, seeking to stoke the fire of regionalism and provincialism and undermining the unity of India and he was left with no option but to convey that the finance minister has “ceased to enjoy my pleasure”.

Taking a dig at Governor Khan, the finance minister had on 18 October said, “Some people who are accustomed to the practices in places such as Uttar Pradesh might not be able to understand the democratic nature in which universities function in Kerala.”

The governor also directed the Chief Minister to take action which is constitutionally appropriate.

Governor vs the government

Earlier on 22 October, the governor had written to the VCs of 9 universities in Kerala to resign. This had come against the backdrop of the Supreme Court quashing the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Dr Rajasree MS, saying that as per the University Grants Commission, the search committee constituted by the state should have recommended a panel of not less than three suitable persons among eminent people in the field of engineering science to the chancellor but instead it sent only one name.

The governor, following the order, said that the state government has no role in it and if the government passes any law, it should be in accordance with the provisions of the UGC regulations.

State-run universities have been at the core of the tussle between the governor and the government. A row erupted after the selection of the wife of CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s personal staff as an associate professor at Kannur University despite allegedly being underqualified for the post according to the governor.

Governor Khan had earlier in September referred to the inference by the state government in Universities despite CM’s assurance against it.

“Now instead of interference, they are trying to take control of the universities,” he said.

With inputs from PTI

