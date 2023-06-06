Kerala government withdraws Rahul Gandhi’s personal staff
Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha by the Speaker after he was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Gujarat court in a case related to a speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Kerala government has withdrawn the personal staff allotted to former Wayanad MP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he was the Member of Parliament representing the Wayanad constituency.
The staff who have been serving as the personal assistant and driver for Rahul Gandhi have been relieved from their duties, said the joint secretary, General Administration in a statement.
“The personal assistant Ratheesh Kumar K R and the driver Muhammad Rafi are relieved of their duties. Ratheesh Kumar and Muhammad Rafi have been asked to return their identity cards,” it said.
Rahul Gandhi, who was elected from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, was disqualified by the Speaker after he was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Gujarat court in a case related to a speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
With inputs from agencies
