Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED: Kerala board announces Plus Two results; check results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has announced the plus two or class 12th exam result 2020 today (15 July Wednesday).

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has announced the plus two or class 12th exam result 2020 today (15 July Wednesday). Students who have taken the exam will be able to check their results online at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.

According to News18, about 4.42 lakh students appeared for Kerala board Class 12 exams. The intermediate exams began on 10 March, but later some papers had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The pending papers were held from 27 to 30 May.

This year, the declaration of results has been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Last year, the DHSE Kerala result was released on 8 May 2019.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FOR DHSE RESULTS 2020 HERE

Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

About DHSE Kerala board

DHSE Kerala, manages the higher secondary, secondary and vocational higher education in the state. DHSE, Kerala was setup in the year 1990 in line with the National Education Policy.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.