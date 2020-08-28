Kerala DHSE 2020: State board declares Class 12 revaluation results; check at dhsekerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala had declared plus two results for 2020 in July in which 85.13 percent candidates had qualified the exam

Kerala DHSE 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, (DHSE) Kerala has declared the revaluation and scrutiny results of second year higher secondary (Class 12) exam, March 2020 on its official website — dhsekerala.gov.in.

According to a report by The Times of India, the department has said that the principal should refund the amount collected from students towards the revaluation fee for the subjects that have been mentioned in the list.

The refund will be given to those students whose change in scores on RV is 10 percent or more.

The list of students eligible for refund has been shared by DHSE along with the notification.

As many as 234 students secured 100 percent by scoring 1200 out of 1200 while as many 18,510 students secured an A-plus grade in all subjects.

Students of Humanities and Arts streams registered pass percentages of 77.66 and 98.75 percent respectively. Commerce stream students recorded 84.52, while technical stream saw 87.94 pass percentage.

This year, with 82.02 percent Ernakulam has emerged as the best performing district. Kasaragod district with 76.68 percent recorded lowest percentage in the exam.