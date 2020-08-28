Kerala DHSE 2020: State board declares Class 12 revaluation results; check at dhsekerala.gov.in
DHSE Kerala had declared plus two results for 2020 in July in which 85.13 percent candidates had qualified the exam
Kerala DHSE 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, (DHSE) Kerala has declared the revaluation and scrutiny results of second year higher secondary (Class 12) exam, March 2020 on its official website — dhsekerala.gov.in.
According to a report by The Times of India, the department has said that the principal should refund the amount collected from students towards the revaluation fee for the subjects that have been mentioned in the list.
The refund will be given to those students whose change in scores on RV is 10 percent or more.
The list of students eligible for refund has been shared by DHSE along with the notification.
https://www.timesnownews.com/education/article/dhse-kerala-revaluation-result-2020-for-class-12-declared-on-dhsekerala-gov-in-check-result-here/643920
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/education/news/kerala-revaluation-result-of-class-12-announced-heres-direct-link/articleshow/77787398.cms
As many as 234 students secured 100 percent by scoring 1200 out of 1200 while as many 18,510 students secured an A-plus grade in all subjects.
Students of Humanities and Arts streams registered pass percentages of 77.66 and 98.75 percent respectively. Commerce stream students recorded 84.52, while technical stream saw 87.94 pass percentage.
This year, with 82.02 percent Ernakulam has emerged as the best performing district. Kasaragod district with 76.68 percent recorded lowest percentage in the exam.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
No-confidence motion against P Vijayan govt defeated in Kerala Assembly; CM says Congress in 'pathetic situation'
It is after a 15-year gap that a no-confidence motion was moved against the state government
Kerala Congress stages one-day fast demanding Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation over gold smuggling case
The agitation came a day after a no-confidence motion moved by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) against the Vijayan govt was defeated by 87-40 votes in the Assembly
Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Results 2020 Declared: Alternative websites to check Class 12 scores if official website is slow
If the official websites become unresponsive, students can check their Odisha Plus 2 Commerce exam scores on alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.