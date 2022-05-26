Kerala Congress leader PC George sent to 14 days judicial custody for hate speech

Speaking at the 'Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam' in Thiruvananthapuram, PC George alleged that restaurants run by Muslims should be avoided because they use 'some kind of drops' that cause impotence

Former Kerala MLA and Congress leader PC George has been sent to 14 days judicial custody over an allegedly hate speech case. He was produced before a district court in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday morning.

Kerala Police, on Wednesday evening, arrested George after the district court cancelled the bail granted to him in the case accusing him of delivering a hate speech against Muslims in the state on 29 April.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the prosecution informed the court that George had violated the bail conditions. Following his arrest, the Congress leader was taken to Palarivattom police station and later shifted to Ernakulam AR camp.

George’s son Sharon George said he will move the Kerala High Court on Thursday for his father's bail.

George was arrested on 1 May but the district court later granted him bail and warned him not to make inflammatory speeches. But police approached the court again after another case was filed against him last week for making another round of provocative speech in Vennala, Kochi.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Magisterial court in Thiruvananthapuram allowed the plea moved by the police to cancel the relief granted to George on 1 May.

In its plea, the police said that George violated the bail conditions and, therefore, the bail was liable to be cancelled. The court allowed the plea of the police, George’s lawyer — advocate Ajith Kumar — confirmed.

George was arrested in May after a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) at Fort Police station for allegedly making a communal speech against Muslims during his address at 'Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam' on 29 April.

Speaking at the 'Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam' in Thiruvananthapuram, the 70-year-old former Kerala MLA alleged that restaurants run by Muslims should be avoided because they use "some kind of drops" that cause impotence. George also talked of "love jihad" and an "agenda to establish a Muslim country” by “sterilising men and women [of other faith]".

