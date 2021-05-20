This year, admissions will be conducted through online mode due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country

The Kerala Education Department on 19 May released the online application form for admission to Class 1 in various government, government-aided and private schools in the state.

Parents and guardians of eligible students can register their child for admission by visiting the official websites, sampoorna.kite.kerala.gov.in and education.kerala.gov.in.

The education department has also uploaded a video under the online admission tab to guide parents through the process.

Meanwhile, for other classes, the admission process will begin on 26 May.

These steps can be followed by parents/guardians to fill the admission form on behalf of their child:

Step 1: Visit the website, sampoorna.kite.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link of ‘Online Admission’; it will open to the Kerala admission 2021 form

Step 3: As it opens, fill in all the required details

Step 4: Only after verifying all details, click on ‘Save and Continue’

Step 5: Within seconds, the next page will open. Enter the address and bank details

Step 6: Now, click on the ‘Save and Preview’ tab

Step 7: Finally, preview the form and submit it

Step 8: Soon after submitting, the form with the application number will be shown on the screen

Step 9: Take a printout and keep it safe for further reference or use

Here’s the direct link.

Meanwhile, students who have already filled the admission form can check the status by clicking on the link here.