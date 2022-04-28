Kerala chief secretary in Gujarat to study dashboard system amid row

The Opposition has called it a ‘weird attitude’, saying that on the one hand, the CPM-led Kerala government opposes BJP and its policies in broad daylight and during the night, they are friends with the BJP

While there is no love lost between Kerela’s Left government and Gujarat’s BJP regime, yet Kerala is studying Gujarat’s governance to be replicated in God’s own country.

A delegation of the Kerala government led by Chief Secretary VP Joy visited Gandhinagar on Thursday to study Gujarat model of governance.

On Monday, the LDF-led Kerala government decided to send a two-member team led by the chief secretary to BJP-led Gujarat for three days to study the dashboard system for e-governance. Kerala is studying the dashboard system started in 2019 when Vijay Rupani was the Gujarat chief minister.

After studying the dashboard system, Joy said, "We've just seen the dashboard monitoring system. It's a good and comprehensive system for monitoring the delivery of services, collecting citizens' feedback and others."

Meanwhile, the camaraderie-for-governance-sake has not gone down well with the Kerala Congress leaders.

Opposition leader of the state legislature VD Satheesan said, "Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan believes that good governance is happening in BJP-ruled-State of Gujarat. Vijayan has now sent his chief secretary to study about the model of good governance there. Will he go to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and learn about good governance from him?”

The Congress leader added, "This is a very weird attitude of the government. On one hand, the CPM-led Kerala government opposes BJP and its policies in broad daylight and during the night-time, they are friends with the BJP. By creating a relationship between the Gujarat government and the Kerala government, the Kerala government is showcasing its association with the BJP and Sangh parivaar."

