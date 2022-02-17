Kerala businessman gifts Mercedes-Benz to employee of 22 years; watch viral video here

AK Shaji presented the car to CR Aneesh who has held various positions in the marketing, maintenance and business development departments in his firm

Amid work pressure and increase of targets, employees expect to be recognised by their bosses either with a raise in salary or promotion. However, a man from Kerala was left speechless after he was handed over a Mercedes-Benz car by his boss.

AK Shaji, who owns myG, an electronics and home appliances retail chain in the southern state, gifted his employee CR Aneesh a Benz GLA Class 220D which is worth Rs 45 lakh.

Shaji presented the car to Aneesh for his dedication and support towards the company for over two decades. In his service, Aneesh held various positions in marketing, maintenance and business development departments. Currently, Aneesh is the Chief Business Development Officer in myG.

Taking to his Instagram account, Shaji praised his employee for all the good efforts and called Aneesh “a pillar of support”.

“Ani has been with me for the last 22 years even before I started myG. He is a strong pillar and a mainstay for me. He has never disappointed me,” Shaji said in the video.

Further in the video, the boss considers Aneesh as a partner and not an employee. Speaking about their bond, Shaji asserted that Aneesh's brotherly affection and immense focus on work have supported him a lot.

In the now viral video, Shaji is seen handing over the keys of the black SUV to Aneesh. He made this precious moment happen in presence of other staff members from the office and his family.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted on 5 February, this short video has been grabbing attention for all the right reasons. Shaji's gesture has been earning praise from users across the globe.

According to reports, this was not the first time when Shaji surprised his employees. A press release from the company claimed that he had gifted cars to six of his employees two years ago and often sends his staff on expensive foreign trips.

Shaji believes that employees who are happy and satisfied with their job are the reason for successful businesses, as per the release.

