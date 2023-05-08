India

Kerala boat capsize: Death toll rises to 22, owner converted fishing boat for tourist services

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the kin of victims and said the government will bear the treatment expense of the injured people

Umang Sharma May 08, 2023 13:17:58 IST
Rescue team members search for survivors after a boat capsized off the coastal town of Tanur in the Malappuram district of Kerala. Reuters.

Death toll in Kerala boat tragedy has climbed to 22, including seven children. A tourist boat carrying around 40 passengers capsized on Sunday evening at the Tanur area of Malappuram near Thoovaltheeram beach. Among those recused, seven are in a critical condition.

Efforts are underway to bring the capsized boat to the shore.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday morning, visited at the Taluk Hospital, Tirurangadi in Malappuram district where survivors of the incident are admitted.

The chief minister announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the kin of victims and said the government will bear the treatment expense of the injured people.

The Kerala government has also ordered a judicial probe into the boat capsize incident.

Meanwhile, NDRF team continues to carry out search and rescue operation.

Boat owner absconding

The owner of the boat, identified as Nasar, a native of Tanur has been absconding. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against him.

The Police have also registered a case against the driver.

Fishing boat converted for tourist recreation

As per reports, the boat owner had converted a fishing boat to a double-decker houseboat.

A report by Times Now quoted officials saying that the boat was operated without a fitness, or safety, certificate.

Major lapses led to Kerala boat tragedy

A report by NDTV quoted police saying that the boat was overcrowded and though 40 people had purchased tickets for the ride, several others got on to it without ticket.

The passengers were not given lifejacket. Also, there has been a ban on boat rides post-sunset, but the ill-fated boat capsized around 7:30 pm.

Mourning Monday in Kerala

The Kerala government has announced a day of mourning on Monday and cancelled all official events as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the boat accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident and condoled the deaths. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lahks from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, Prime Minister's Office announced.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 08, 2023 13:17:58 IST

