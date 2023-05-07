Kerala: At least 18 including children killed as boat capsizes in Malappuram; PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

At least 18 people including children died when a houseboat with around 30 passengers aboard it overturned and sank near Tuvalthiram beach in the Tanur area of Kerala’s Malappuram district on Sunday.

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, who is coordinating the rescue operations along with Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas, said that the victims included children who had come for a ride amid ongoing school vacations.

“More victims are believed to be trapped under the boat and have to be brought out. The boat had overturned. The reason for it is not yet known. Police will be investigating it,” he told PTI.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a statement condoling the deaths and directed the Malappuram District Collector to carry out a coordinated emergency rescue operation.

Fire and police units, officials from revenue and health departments and locals from Tanur and Tirur areas of the district were involved in the rescue operation, the statement said. It also said ministers Abdurahiman and Riyas would be coordinating the rescue operations.

According to the police, the incident happened around 7 pm.

Those fished out of the water were admitted to nearby private and government hospitals, it said. The exact cause of the accident was not known at present, police said.

PM expresses condolences, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for them.

Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 7, 2023

With inputs from agencies

