Kerala, After The Flood: Migrant family in Ernakulam highlights apathy it faced for being Hindi-speaking

Editor's note: This multi-part video series, created in collaboration with the Calicut-based production house, Pulleys' Junction, tells stories of lives fundamentally altered by the Kerala floods, and the ongoing effort at rebuilding those lives. In this episode, the filmmakers met a group of migrants in Chalakka, Ernakulam; such groups have had a particularly trying time after the floods, primarily because they "don't speak Malayalam". The families interviewed here say they moved from Delhi 19 years ago, and have worked as scrap collectors since. They live in makeshift houses by the side of the road; these flimsy huts (and all that was contained within) were destroyed by the waters. The family says they'll have to "work for years" to recover their losses.