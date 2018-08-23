Kerala, After The Flood: For Nilambur, rebuilding lives brings big task; fixing the only road linking them to rest of state

Editor's note: This multi-part video series, created in collaboration with the Calicut-based production house, Pulleys' Junction, tells stories of lives fundamentally altered by the Kerala floods, and the ongoing effort at rebuilding those lives. In the first episode, we visit Eranjimangad camp in Nilambur, where an arterial road linking the region to the rest of the state has been turned into a swathe of rubble. The camp holds refugees from over six colonies, most of whom belong to marginalised communities. The first deaths in the floods were reported from this region, which was rendered inaccessible by landslides and rising waters.​