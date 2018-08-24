Kerala, After The Flood: Flood-hit families face uncertain future; apartments meant for their relocation await inauguration

Editor's note: This multi-part video series, created in collaboration with the Calicut-based production house, Pulleys' Junction, tells stories of lives fundamentally altered by the Kerala floods, and the ongoing effort at rebuilding those lives. In this episode, we visit Kalluthankadavu, a settlement in Calicut that braces for the worst each monsoon. But the 100 families here were caught unawares by this year's flood. They were moved to schools to wait out the waters and returned to filth and destroyed hutments, their already rickety sanitary facilities in a shambles. Now, the families here are uncertain if they can continue to live in Kalluthankadavu. They have nowhere else to go; the apartment blocks nearby, to which they were meant to be relocated by the government, await inauguration, they say.