Kerala, After the Flood: Chengannur stares at massive task of rebuilding lives as receding waters reveal extent of damage

Editor's note: This multi-part video series, created in collaboration with the Calicut-based production house, Pulleys' Junction, tells stories of lives fundamentally altered by the Kerala floods, and the ongoing effort at rebuilding those lives. The crew travelled to Chengannur in the southern quadrant of the state to meet people who are attempting to tote up their losses and recover what they can. This region recorded some of the highest rainfall levels in August, and is marred by considerable damage. Those people that waited out the waters say food had to be ferried to relief camps on makeshift boats before water levels dropped significantly enough for them to be able to cook in these shelters.