New Delhi: A case of suspected ‘human sacrifice’ as part of an occult was reported in Kerala on Tuesday where two women had their throats allegedly sliced and murdered. Their bodies were buried at Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district.

The women – Rosli (50) and Padmam (52) – were allegedly abducted and ‘witchcraft ritual’ was performed before they were murdered and buried. The suspected “human sacrifice” was made to gain financial prosperity.

Padmam was a resident of Panchavady colony in Ponnurunni, Ernakulam and was missing since September. Meanwhile, Rosli, who used to stay in Kalady near Angamaly, went missing since June.

Padmam was a lottery vendor and a missing complaint was filed by the police after her disappearance.

Suspected ‘human sacrifice’ of 2 women in Kerala for ‘financial wellbeing’

The two women were reportedly abducted and murdered for the financial wellbeing of the couple. Police, however, have not yet confirmed the ‘human sacrifice’.

District Police Chief, Kochi City, C H Nagaraju said, “We will have to interrogate the suspects to verify whether there were more such cases. From what we have gauged initially, this is not a normal case and is likely to prove to be a very sensational and shocking case.”

The case is being jointly investigated by Kochi City Police, Ernakulam Rural Police and Pathanamthitta Police.

Couple among 3 arrested for ‘human sacrifice’ of two women in Kerala

Police have arrested three people – a couple and their agent who is suspected to have arranged for the abduction of women.

The couple have been identified as Bhagavant Singh and Laila of Thiruvalla. The suspect agent has been identified as Mohammed Shafi.

Police said that Shafi, a resident of SRM Road in Kochi, had covinced the couple that performing “human sacrifice” will bring prosperity to the family

Police reach culprits tracing mobile phone signals

Padmam was missing since 27 September. The police had filed a complaint and had launched a search for her.

The cops then tracked the mobile phone signals of Padmam which helped them to reach Bhagavant Singh. The accused have confessed to the crime.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls double murder ‘shocking’

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan reacted to murder of two women in Pathanamthitta. He said, “This double murder is something that shocks human conscience.”

He further said that all the accused behind the incident will be brought before law.

With inputs from agencies

