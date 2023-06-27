Kejriwal’s official residence expenditure row: CAG to conduct special audit into 'irregularities' in renovation

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India will conduct a ‘special audit’ into alleged administrative and financial irregularities in the renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road Civil Lines, officials at the L-G House said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the move follows a request by the Centre to the CAG in connection with the case.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had recommended a special audit by the CAG following a letter dated 24 May from L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, who had pointed out “gross and prima facie financial irregularities” in the reconstruction of the Chief Minister’s official residence in the name of “addition or alteration”, said the officials.

No immediate reaction was available from the CM’s office or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

The BJP had earlier claimed that about Rs 45 crore was spent on the “beautification” of the Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence in the city’s Civil Lines area and demanded his resignation on “moral” grounds.

However, the Congress alleged on 7 May that the amount spent on Kejriwal’s residence was Rs 171 crore and not Rs 45 crore as his government had to buy additional flats for officers whose houses had to be either demolished or vacated for the expansion of the CM’s residential complex.

