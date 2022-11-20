India

'Kejriwal's goons beat up aganwadi workers,' claims Delhi BJP spokesperson Tejinder Bagga

He said, 'anganwadi workers who came to the meeting to remind Kejriwal of promises made by him were welcomed with kicks by Kejriwal's goons'

FP Staff November 20, 2022 16:36:48 IST
'Kejriwal's goons beat up aganwadi workers,' claims Delhi BJP spokesperson Tejinder Bagga

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. ANI

New Delhi: Aganwadi workers who were staging a protest during Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s assembly in the national capital’s Paharganj area were thrashed by goons present on the spot, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga claimed on Sunday.

Bagga who is a Spokesperson for BJP Delhi took to Twitter to share the purported video.

He said, “anganwadi workers who came to the meeting to remind Kejriwal of promises made by him were welcomed with kicks by Kejriwal’s goons.”

According to an India TV report, aganwadi workers have been demanding a pay hike.

They also showed black flags to Kejriwal who has been campaigning for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, the report added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 20, 2022 17:29:32 IST

TAGS:

also read

Polygraph test should be held ‘face-to-face’ with Kejriwal, Jain: Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Politics

Polygraph test should be held ‘face-to-face’ with Kejriwal, Jain: Sukesh Chandrashekhar

BJP MP and the party’s former Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari had earlier demanded a televised lie detector test for Kejriwal, Jain and Chandrashekhar

Delhi MCD polls: AAP releases second list of 117 candidates
India

Delhi MCD polls: AAP releases second list of 117 candidates

The list of candidates was finalised in a marathon meeting of the AAP Political Affairs Committee chaired by Arvind Kejriwal. Before giving the tickets, the AAP had surveyed all candidates and took public feedback

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Congress will get just four-five seats, claims Arvind Kejriwal
Politics

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Congress will get just four-five seats, claims Arvind Kejriwal

This time, AAP has been engaged in a high-decibel campaign to project itself as the BJP's main challenger by repeatedly stressing that the Congress is losing ground