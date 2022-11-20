'Kejriwal's goons beat up aganwadi workers,' claims Delhi BJP spokesperson Tejinder Bagga

New Delhi: Aganwadi workers who were staging a protest during Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s assembly in the national capital’s Paharganj area were thrashed by goons present on the spot, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga claimed on Sunday.

Bagga who is a Spokesperson for BJP Delhi took to Twitter to share the purported video.

He said, “anganwadi workers who came to the meeting to remind Kejriwal of promises made by him were welcomed with kicks by Kejriwal’s goons.”

केजरीवाल ने महिला आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को जो वादे किये थे जब उसको याद दिलाने वो कार्यकर्ता आज जब केजरीवाल की पहाड़गंज सभा में पहुँची तो उन महिलायों का स्वागत केजरीवाल के गुंडों ने लात घूसों से किया pic.twitter.com/l1XJwq60ry — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) November 20, 2022

According to an India TV report, aganwadi workers have been demanding a pay hike.

They also showed black flags to Kejriwal who has been campaigning for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, the report added.

