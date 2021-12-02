'Keep your money and go out': Indian Consulate official yells at visa applicant in US, video goes video

The Consul General has taken cognisance of the incident and disciplinary proceedings have been instituted against the officer concerned

A video of an officer at the Indian Consulate in New York yelling at a visa applicant as she went in to process her documents has gone viral on social media.

Many internet users are appalled by the former's behaviour. Following the online storm the Consul General is set to launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

The video, which was shot by a person accompanying the applicant to the consulate, has garnered over 53,000 views since it was first posted.

As per news reports, the incident took place on 24 November, but the video of it has gone viral on social media only recently. The woman, an Indian based in the city, had gone to the consulate to get her visa processed in order to attend her father's funeral in India.

Disgusting rude behaviour by an Indian consulate officer in New York towards a woman applying for a visa to perform the last rites of her father. Who does he think he is. He's a govt SERVANT hired to serve Indians not screw Indians. @IndianEmbassyUS @IndiainNewYork @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/dLle0LPhIP — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) November 26, 2021

In the 1.11 minute clip, the woman can be seen telling the official in question that her father had breathed his last the previous day. However, the official refuses to listen to the woman and can be heard yelling at her to "keep your money and go out". When the woman asks about any missing paperwork, the staff refuses to answer and goes inside. The person who shot the video was also told that use of cameras was not allowed in the Indian Consulate.

The video has garnered various reactions on social media, with many people coming out in support of the woman.

Actor and talk show host Simi Garewal was among those who criticised the consulate official for his rude behaviour. She also tagged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and asked him to look into the matter.

On 24/11/2021. Indian embassy New York. Her father had died & she wanted a visa for India. This is the obnoxious behavior of an Indian officer in the New York Consulate towards her. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @PMOIndia you can't ignore this. pic.twitter.com/7ckWXnJqP0 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 30, 2021

The Consul General has taken cognisance of the incident and disciplinary proceedings have been instituted against the officer, as reported by news outlets.

The applicants were later issued visas by the consulate, which added that, it was reviewing all facts of the case, including the behaviour of the parties involved in the incident.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.