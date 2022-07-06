India

Keep it in your house: Farooq Abdullah on 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

The Culture Ministry is going to launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign this month, marking India's 75th Independence Day

FP Staff July 06, 2022 19:52:23 IST
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah. ANI

Srinagar: A question about the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign reportedly annoyed National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, who replied in the local language and said, "Keep it in your house".

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Abdullah can be seen talking to reporters at the Srinagar market.

According to India Today, Abdullah answered questions about the UPA’s presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha, and also extended his wishes for Eid ul-Adha. However, when a reporter asked about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, it reportedly annoyed Abdullah.

The Culture Ministry is going to launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign this month, marking India's 75th Independence Day. The date and venue will be announced soon, an official of the Culture Ministry told ANI.

As part of the campaign, all the citizens will be encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their homes during Independence week from 11-17 August 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

