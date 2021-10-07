Equal weightage was given to the marks secured by candidates in the KEAM 2021 exam as well as in their Class 12 scores while drawing up the rank list

The rank cards of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021 exam have been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, for the Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture streams. Candidates can now view their ranks by visiting the official website at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/.

According to NDTV, the topper of the engineering rank list was Faiz Hashim, a native of Wadakanchey, Thrissur. While the first position in the architecture rank list has been taken by Thejas Joseph and Faris Abdul Nasar bagged the top spot in pharmacy.

Steps to view KEAM 2021 rank list:

― Visit the official website at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/

― Select the link for the KEAM 2021 candidate portal that is available on the main page

― Enter the necessary credentials to log in such as application number and password

― The KEAM 2021 rank list will be displayed on the screen

― Save and download a copy of the rank list for the future

Direct link for KEAM 2021 rank list

CEE gave equal weightage to the marks secured by candidates in the KEAM 2021 exam as well as their Class 12 scores while drawing up the rank list. Students had to submit their Class 12 grades from 10 to 18 September. Applicants who failed to make the submission within the given time period were not considered.

Furthermore, to be considered for the KEAM engineering rank list, students had to obtain a minimum of 10 marks on each paper.

A total of 73,977 students had appeared for the KEAM 2021 engineering exam, out of which 47,629 were included in the rank list. For the pharmacy exam, 48,556 candidates were a part of the rank list from the 60,889 students who had appeared for the paper. For the architecture exam, 2,816 students were included in the rank list.

The KEAM 2021 was held in two shifts on 5 August for admissions into various engineering, medical, agriculture, pharmacy, architecture, veterinary, fisheries, and forestry courses across the state.