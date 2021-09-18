KEAM 2021: CEE releases exam results at cee.kerala.gov.in; check details here
The KEAM 2021 exam was held on 5 August, with strict COVID-19 protocols in place
The results of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021 exam have been released by Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. The scorecards are out only for the engineering exam as of now.
The CEE has released individual scorecards as well. Candidates can view their scorecards at the official website at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/.
Steps to view the KEAM 2021 exam results:
― Visit the official website at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/
― Click on the link for the KEAM 2021 candidate portal that is given on the page
― A new page will appear. Login using the required password and application number
― The KEAM 2021 results will appear on your screen
― Save and download a copy of the scorecard for the future
Direct link to view KEAM 2021 scorecard- https://cee.kerala.gov.in/keam2021/
The results of the agriculture and medicine courses are expected to be out soon, according to Hindustan Times.
The KEAM 2021 exam was held on 5 August, with strict COVID-19 protocols in place. The exam was conducted in two shifts, with the first paper being held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while the second paper was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The marks obtained in both papers would be given equal weightage for calculating the KEAM 2021 rank of the candidate.
The answer key was released by the CEE on 6 August, with candidates being given time till 14 August to raise any objections.
The KEAM 2021 scorecard specifies details like, application number of the candidate, marks obtained by them, the qualifying marks and the category of the applicants.
Candidates who were unable to appear for both the papers of the engineering entrance examination will be disqualified. Applicants who were unable to score a minimum of 10 marks in each paper will be disqualified as well.
The KEAM 2021 was held for entrance into various engineering, medical, agriculture, veterinary, fisheries, forestry architecture and pharmacy courses in the state.
