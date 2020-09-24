KEAM 2020 rank list for admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses released at cee.kerala.gov.in

The scores of the candidates who appeared in KEAM 2020 was released on 9 September, 2020, by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) rank list 2020 has been released on Thursday by the Commissioner for Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala. The list is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The rank list was released by higher education minister KT Jaleel. A total of 87 boys and 13 girls have made it to the top 100 rank.

The result of KEAM 2020 was released by the CEE on 9 September. The exam was conducted on 16 July across various exam centres situated in Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai.

A total of 71,742 students had appeared for engineering paper this year of which 56,599 have qualified. On the other hand, 52,145 students appeared in the pharmacy paper of which 44,390 students have cleared.

KEAM is conducted annually for admission into various professional degree courses in institutes in Kerala. The offline-mode examination is held for duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The first answer keys for KEAM 2020 were released on 17 July, reported Scroll. The CEE gave time to students to raise objection, if any, before releasing the final answer keys and result. Based on the objections received on the answer keys, six questions have been deleted.

Steps to check KEAM 2020 rank list:

Step 1: Log on to CEE official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your application number and password in the login page

Step 3: Tap on the link that mentions ‘Marks Submission for Engg’

Step 4: The KEAM 2020 rank list will appear on the screen. Save and verify your rank

Here’s the direct link to check KEAM 2020 rank list: https://cee.kerala.gov.in/keam_2020/public/