CEE KEAM 2020: Results for entrance test to various UG courses in Kerala declared at www.cee.kerala.gov.in

Students appear for the entrance test to take admission in engineering, architecture medical and pharmacy courses across colleges in Kerala

The results for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM) exams 2020 has been released by the office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exams can check their results by visiting the portal at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/main.php and logging in with their application ID and password.

KEAM is held annually for admission into various professional degree courses in institutes built in the state of Kerala. The pen-paper based examination is held for a duration of two hours and thirty minutes.

This year, CEE KEAM was conducted on 16 July across several exam centres situated in Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai. Over one lakh students had registered for the exams, the portal said.

Here’s how you can check results for the CEE KEAM 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site of the office of CEE at www.cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Present Active Links’ section

Step 3: Click on the link that says: ‘KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal’

Step 4: a new webpage will open

Step 5: Enter you details such as the application ID and password in order to login

Step 6: Press submit after correctly inserting the access code

Step 7: View and download the result

Here is the direct link for candidate login to check the CEE KeAM 2020 results.

https://cee.kerala.gov.in/keam_2020/public/

According to Careers 360, the result for engineering and pharmacy aspirants has been released currently. Such candidates who have not appeared for any one or both the papers have been disqualified under Engineering stream. Also, those who have scored less than 10 (except candidates belonging to the SC/ ST category) in each paper will find themselves disqualified.

In case of the Pharmacy exam, candidates who have not scored a minimum mark of 10 out of the index mark of 480 (again with the exception of SC/ ST candidates) have been disqualified.

CEE is going to release the rank list in the upcoming days. A total of 71,742 students had appeared for both the papers for engineering this year. Of these, 56,599 students have managed to qualify. On the other hand, of the 52,145 students who had appeared in the Pharmacy paper, as many as 44,390 students have qualified.