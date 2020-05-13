KEAM 2020 for admissions to Kerala's engineering, architecture and medical colleges to be held on 16 July, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2020 exam would be held on 16 July.

Both the papers of the engineering – Paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) and Paper 2 (Mathematics) – would be held in a single day. Paper 1 would be conducted in the morning, while Paper 2 in the evening.

The authorities would make necessary arrangements for social distancing and other norms, reported Hindustan Times quoting the chief minister.

KEAM is conducted for students who want to take admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses in Kerala.

KEAM 2020 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 20 and 21, but was postponed due to coronavirus lockdown. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) last month allowed students appearing for KEAM 2020 exam to change their exam centres, if they want to.

Exam Pattern

KEAM comprises two papers as mentioned above. Those who apply for B.Pharma need to qualify only Paper 1. Both the papers consists 120 questions which are of objective type.

Eligibility Criteria

Those appearing for KEAM should have passed Higher Secondary examination with minimum 50 percent marks. Students appearing for Class 12 exams are also eligible.

The minimum age limit for KEAM is 17 years. However, there is no upper age limit for engineering, architecture and BPharma courses. The upper age limit will be as per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG)-2020 for Medical and Allied courses.

The online entrance test for three-year and integrated five-year LLB course will be conducted on June 13 and 14. Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT), which is conducted for admission to MBA courses, will be held on June 21. The entrance exam for MCA will be conducted on 4 July.