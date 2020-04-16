KEAM 2020: Kerala CEE allows candidates appearing for engineering, architecture, medical and pharmacy entrance tests to change exam centres

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has allowed students appearing for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM 2020) to change their exam centres, if they want to.

Those who wish to get their exam centre changed can do so by visiting Cee-kerala.org, the official website of the CEE.

Earlier, the CEE had postponed Kerala Engineering or Pharmacy entrance examinations scheduled to be held on 20 and 21 April due to coronavirus lockdown. It had said that new dates would be announced later.

KEAM is conducted for students who want to take admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

KEAM Pattern

KEAM consists of two papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2 – which are held on two days. Those appearing for BPharma need to qualify only Paper 1.

In Paper 1, Physics and Chemistry are asked, while Paper 2 tests knowledge of Mathematics. Both the papers have 120 questions which are of objective type.

Eligibility for KEAM

The minimum age limit for the examination is 17 years. Those who have completed 17 years of age as on 31 December, 2020, are eligible for the examination. However, there is no upper age limit for engineering, architecture and BPharma courses.

For Medical and Allied courses, the upper age limit will be as per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG)-2020, says prospectus.

Candidates should have passed Higher Secondary examination with minimum 50 percent marks. Students appearing for Class 12 exams are also eligible.

