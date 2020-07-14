KEAM 2020 Date: Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical exams to be held on 16 July as per schedule

KEAM 2020 Date | KEAM 2020 will be held as per schedule on 16 July (Thursday), confirmed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. Some students demanded that KEAM be postponed after Centre decided to defer JEE Main and Advance and NEET.

KEAM 2020 Date | KEAM 2020 will be held as per schedule on 16 July (Thursday), confirmed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. Some students had started demanding that KEAM should be postponed after the Union government decided to defer JEE Main and Advance and NEET.

Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) is conducted for admission to professional degree courses in the state's institutes.

"The entrance examinations would be held as scheduled. Special test centres are being opened in hot spots/containment zones so that students in those areas can take the entrance exam without going out," news agency PTI quoted the chief minister as saying.

According to news agency PTI, more than one lakh candidates will take KEAM at 342 centres located in Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai on 16 July.

Vijayan also said that special arrangements would be made for those residing in red zones.

The Kerala government had also earlier assured that special bus services would be arranged for the students.

The decision to hold KEAM 2020 as per schedule was taken at high-level meeting chaired by Vijayan on 13 July, reported The Hindu

The national daily reported that the question papers for KEAM 2020 have already been dispatched to the Dubai and Mumbai.

Exam centres will be identified within containment zones so that students from such areas do not have to travel elsewhere, The Hindu quoted an official as saying.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) last week released the KEAM 2020 admit card.

Those who have registered can download the hall ticket from the official website of the CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in by providing their KEAM 2020 application number and password.