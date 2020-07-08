KEAM Admit Card 2020: Hall ticket for entrance exams released at cee.kerala.gov.in; check steps to download

KEAM Admit Card 2020: The eligibility test for Engineering and Pharmacy will be conducted on 16 July at various KEAM exam centres in Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.

KEAM Admit Card 2020: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the admit card for Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2020 on its official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the notification released by CEE, Kerala, the entrance examinations for Engineering and Pharmacy will be conducted on 16 July at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

To download the admit card, candidates will have to provide their KEAM 2020 application number and password.

According to a report by Careers 360, the KEAM 2020 admit card will have important details including candidate's name, roll number and address of the examination centre.

KEAM is held for admission to various professional degree courses in the state's institutes. It is a pen-paper based examination that is held for two hours and a half hours.

The release also said that the KEAM 2020 admit cards have been issued to only those candidates who have completed their application process, including the payment of the requisite amount of fee on or before the application deadline.

Admit cards for applications that have errors or those which contain ineligible photograph and signature of the candidates have not been issued.

Such candidates will have to login and click on 'Memo details’ option to find out the defects and resolve them until 2 pm of 9 July.

Steps to download KEAM 2020 admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads 'KEAM 2020 – Candidate Portal'

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to enter application number, password, access code

Step 4: On the profile page, press on KEAM 2020 admit card

Step 5: Your admit card will open on the page. Click on Print option to download it

Step 6: Candidates should check all the details carefully mentioned in the hall ticket.

Here’s direct link to download KEAM 2020 admit card- https://cee.kerala.gov.in/keam_2020/public/