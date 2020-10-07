KEAM 2020: CEE to announce allotment list for first phase of exam today; check details on cee.kerala.gov.in
Candidates whose names will be mentioned in the allotment list will have to remit the fee shown in the allotment menu.
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2020 exam first phase allotment will be released by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) today at 9 pm. Once released, candidates can check the allotment result online at cee.kerala.gov.in.
According to a report by Times of India, candidates whose names will be mentioned in the allotment list will have to remit the fee shown in the allotment menu. They have to make the payment at any of the Head/ Post Offices in Kerala via online mode.
Those who fail to remit the fee on or before the date prescribed will lose their allotment as well as all the existing options in the stream to which the allotment pertains. Once lost, the options will not be available in the subsequent phases.
A report by Hindustan Times said that the trial allotment was released by CEE 4 October and students were asked to add and arrange the course-college options by 6 October.
The KEAM 2020 rank list was released by CEE on 24 September. A total of 87 boys and 13 girls have made it to the top 100 ranks.
The result of KEAM 2020 was released on 9 September. The entrance examination was conducted on 16 July at various exam centres in Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai.
This year, 71,742 students had appeared for engineering paper of which 56,599 have qualified, while 52,145 students appeared in the pharmacy paper of which 44,390 have cleared.
The Indian Express reports that the total number of seats available for various courses will be released ahead of the commencement of the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2020.
Candidates will be categorised as Keralite and non-Keralite category. A student who is not of Kerala origin but has completed a qualifying course in Kerala or has been residing in the state for a period of five years is considered non-Keralite-I.
Steps to check KEAM first phase allotment result 2020:
Steps 1: Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Tap on the Candidate Portal on the homepage.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, once there, enter the application number, password, and access code as displayed on the page. After this press the login button.
Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout for future reference
Click here for the direct link.
KEAM is conducted in offline mode for admission into various professional degree courses in institutes in Kerala.
