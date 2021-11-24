KEA releases Karnataka DCET provisional answer key 2021; check details, direct link here

Candidates must note that they can challenge the answer key till 5 pm on 26 November. It is mandatory for them to mention the subject, version code and question number while challenging the DECET 2021 answer key.

The provisional answer key of Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2021 has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA).

Aspirants who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key by visiting the official website - http://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Steps to download the Karnataka DCET provisional answer key 2021:

Visit the official website - http://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Search the link for the Karnataka DCET provisional answer key 2021 under the Announcements section given on the main page

Click the link for the DCET provisional answer key

The answer key of DCET 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Check the DCET answer key and download it

Take a printout of the Karnataka DCET answer key 2021 for future reference

Candidates can download the answer key from this direct link.

Candidates must note that they can challenge the answer key till 5 pm on 26 November. It is mandatory for them to mention the subject, version code and question number while challenging the DECET 2021 answer key.

As per news reports, candidates, who are challenging the answer key, should submit their objections, with justification, by mailing the KEA at keauthority-ka@nic.in. The mail should be titled as - DCET-2021 - Objection - Subject Name, Version with attachment. Candidates can raise an objection against the answer key till the stipulated deadline. While submitting the objections, candidates must note that the subject, version code, and question number should clearly be mentioned.

It is clearly mentioned by the KEA that the objection without any supporting arguments will not be considered.

The registration process for the Karnataka DCET 2021 was held from 31 August to 13 September. The admit cards were available for download from 11 October. The KEA conducted the exam on 14 November this year in two shifts-from 10 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is governed by the Governing Council which is headed by the Higher Education Minister of Karnataka. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the KEA.

