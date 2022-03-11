KCR undergoes coronary angiogram tests in Hyderabad hospital, cancels visit to Yadadri temple

The Telangana CM had to cancel his visit to Yadadri temple owing to his health condition. KCR was scheduled to take part in rituals at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday morning was hospitalised at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad for heart-related angiogram tests, said the Chief Minister's office, after he complained of a pain in his left arm and leg.

KCR's wife Shobha Rao and daughter K Kavita also accompanied him to the hospital. The chief minister had undergone a complete health checkup in February according to the CMO's office.

"We have performed normal health check up and yet to do a few more tests as a preventive check up. A routine CT scan and an Angiogram are also being taken up and depending on the report, we will decide what to do. The Chief Minister is stable and this is just preventive check up," CMO said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao visited Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad for a health checkup. Doctors are conducting heart-related angiogram tests: Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) pic.twitter.com/U2antYLtUv — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

The chief minister had to cancel his visit to Yadadri temple owing to his health condition. KCR was scheduled to take part in rituals at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. Later in the day, he also had planned a meeting for reviewing arrangements regarding the reopening of the temple for devotees after renovation.

According to official sources, KCR had been complaining of weakness for last two days and suffered from pain in the left arm and left leg.

KCR's Personal Physician Dr MV Rao said, "The chief minister undergoes regular health checkups in February every year. No blocks were found in the arteries, his blood pressure is normal, so is the cholesterol levels. The CM is witnessing pain due to stress caused in the cervical spin. It could be due to recent visits and meetings."

Currently, the CM is under medical observation and will be discharged at 3 pm on Friday, the doctors added.

