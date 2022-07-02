KCR not to receive PM Modi in Hyderabad, breaches protocol for 'third time in six months'

K Chandrashekar Rao will receive Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport just a couple of hours before PM Modi lands at the same airport

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The prime minister will participate in the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting.

KCR, however, will receive Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport just a couple of hours before PM Modi lands at the same airport, according to the sources.

KCR has announced his support to Sinha in the upcoming presidential polls slated to be held on 18 July.

When PM Modi will arrive in Hyderabad, only one TRS Minister will be present at the airport, while all other ministers, including the Chief Minister, will receive Yashwant Sinha, according to reports.

Notably, this is for the third time in six months that CM Rao is skipping the protocol of receiving a visiting Prime Minister, ANI reported.

Earlier, he had flown to Bengaluru in May when PM Modi visited the state to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB). In February

this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad.

The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting will start in Hyderabad today. It will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union

Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other senior BJP leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. PM Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.

The BJP's recent victory in four states, strategy for the upcoming elections and successful completion of the Modi government's eight years are expected to be the highlights during the party's national executive meeting, according to news agency PTI.

The BJP's frontal attack on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and other "corrupt and dynastic" parties is likely to feature prominently during the proceedings. The meeting starts a day after the Supreme Court's scathing criticism of the BJP's now suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad and in the aftermath of the protests against Agnipath, a short-term recruitment scheme in the armed forces.

The two-day meeting will begin with BJP president JP Nadda's speech and at least two resolutions, including a political resolution, will be passed during the proceedings. The meeting will end with Prime Minister Modi's concluding remarks, where he will set agenda for the party's activities in the coming weeks and months.

This is the BJP's third meeting in South, after Bengaluru and Kozhikode, since the party come to power in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.