KCET result 2020 to be declared on 20 August on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; counselling before October end

There will be no hike in fees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and flood situation in Karnataka, said Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan CN

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 results will be released on 20 August, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN announced. Once declared, students can check results on kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Deputy CM claimed that it is the first time in the history of CET that the result will be announced in such a short duration. He said that the results are being declared in just 19 days after the exam and the measure has been taken by the government keeping in mind the best interest of the students, The Indian Express reported.

Ashwathnarayan also said that there will be no hike in fees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and flood situation in the state. Furthermore, the seat-sharing ratio would also remain the same as the previous academic year 2019-2020.

The report said that considering the pandemic situation, the Karnataka government has decided to conduct the counselling process online this year. The counselling will be held before October end.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducted the KCET 2020 on 30 and 31 July. A total of 1.47 lakh students had taken the exam that was held at 120 places in 497 centres across the state. In Bengaluru City, 40,200 students appeared for the exam in 83 centres, a Hindustan Times report said.

KCET is a pen-and-paper based examination conducted for admission to different courses of engineering in the state’s institutes. The exam is held in English and Kannada medium. Each subject is divided into different sections and there are a total of 180 questions. For every correct answer, one mark is allotted and there is no negative marking for the wrong answer.